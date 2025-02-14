Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Shares of VTWG opened at $216.07 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.04 and a fifty-two week high of $231.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.4069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

