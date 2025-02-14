Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.89.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:J opened at $130.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $110.95 and a one year high of $150.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

