Legato Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MediWound were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDWD. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of MediWound by 311.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MediWound by 219.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 45,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

MediWound Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average of $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $200.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.81. MediWound Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.50). MediWound had a negative net margin of 142.29% and a negative return on equity of 82.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MediWound Ltd. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MediWound Profile

(Free Report)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

