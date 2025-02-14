Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 4,118 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,773,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,544,000 after buying an additional 292,716 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,284,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,778,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,328,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 39.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 259,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after purchasing an additional 73,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 3.9 %

COLM opened at $82.59 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $73.04 and a twelve month high of $91.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.09.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

