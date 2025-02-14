Legato Capital Management LLC Has $742,000 Stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,347 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADMA shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 7.09. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADMA Biologics

In other news, CFO Brad L. Tade sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $317,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,007.95. This represents a 7.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

