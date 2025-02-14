Northern Financial Advisors Inc Purchases New Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 80.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 20,552 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Pfizer by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,820,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,692,000 after purchasing an additional 266,167 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,745,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,284,000 after purchasing an additional 37,636 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 53,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 551,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,966,000 after purchasing an additional 57,013 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $25.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 121.99%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Evercore ISI raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

