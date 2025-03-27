Short Interest in Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Rises By 314.2%

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 899,600 shares, a growth of 314.2% from the February 28th total of 217,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 749.7 days.
Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
Shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. stock remained flat at $2.13 on Thursday. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98.
Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
