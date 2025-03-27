Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of T-Rex 2X Long HOOD Daily Target ETF Put Options (BATS:ROBN)

T-Rex 2X Long HOOD Daily Target ETF (BATS:ROBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 9,015 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,213% compared to the average daily volume of 209 put options.
T-Rex 2X Long HOOD Daily Target ETF Stock Down 14.3 %
Shares of ROBN traded down $2.43 on Thursday, reaching $14.59. 3,457,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.
About T-Rex 2X Long HOOD Daily Target ETF
