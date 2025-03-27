Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of T-Rex 2X Long HOOD Daily Target ETF Put Options (BATS:ROBN)

T-Rex 2X Long HOOD Daily Target ETF (BATS:ROBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 9,015 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,213% compared to the average daily volume of 209 put options.

T-Rex 2X Long HOOD Daily Target ETF Stock Down 14.3 %

Shares of ROBN traded down $2.43 on Thursday, reaching $14.59. 3,457,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

About T-Rex 2X Long HOOD Daily Target ETF

The T-Rex 2X Long HOOD Daily Target ETF (ROBN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of Robinhood Markets Inc stock, less fees, and expenses. ROBN was launched on Jan 31, 2025 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

