Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Announces Earnings Results

Regional REIT (LON:RGL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (33.50) (($0.43)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Regional REIT had a negative net margin of 89.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.79%.

Regional REIT Trading Up 2.5 %

LON:RGL traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 108.40 ($1.40). 67,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,400. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 112.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 121.09. Regional REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 99 ($1.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 255.50 ($3.29). The firm has a market capitalization of £175.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Tuesday.

Regional REIT Company Profile

Regional REIT Limited is a UK based real estate investment trust, focused on building a large geographically diverse portfolio of income producing regional properties outside of the M25 motorway.

Regional REIT pursues its investment objective by investing in, actively managing and disposing of regional core property and core plus property assets.

