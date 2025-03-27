International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $18,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 5,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 23,700.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,373,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 6.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,195,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,717,000 after purchasing an additional 294,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,653,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM opened at $250.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $232.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $162.62 and a 1 year high of $266.45.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 104.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.44.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

