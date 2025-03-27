Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Has $361,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $148.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.43. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.51 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CICC Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a $172.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

