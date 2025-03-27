Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Update

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 328.6% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Givaudan Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Givaudan stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.24. The stock had a trading volume of 15,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.43. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $83.36 and a 1 year high of $110.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.36.

Givaudan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $1.5503 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Givaudan’s previous dividend of $0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

