Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $340.45 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,715,589 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 224,131 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $340,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $110.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.73 and a 1-year high of $187.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

