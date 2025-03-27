Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 24,383 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,383 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.9% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $43,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,194,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,777,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,064 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,263,000 after buying an additional 5,538,694 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,860,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,427,237,000 after acquiring an additional 700,415 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,936,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,831,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,208,982,000 after acquiring an additional 634,012 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.15.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $118.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $512.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.49 and its 200 day moving average is $113.64. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $103.67 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

