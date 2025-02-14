Bogart Wealth LLC Has $11.68 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $535.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $521.86 and a 200-day moving average of $497.08. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.