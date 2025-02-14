SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF makes up about 0.9% of White Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 217.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $549,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 39,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 146,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYD opened at $44.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $47.52.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.