Troilus Gold Corp. (CVE:TLG) Senior Officer Christopher Sharpe Buys 53,000 Shares

Troilus Gold Corp. (CVE:TLG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Sharpe bought 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,610.00.
Troilus Gold Price Performance
CVE TLG opened at C$0.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.83. Troilus Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.70 and a 52-week high of C$2.25. The company has a market cap of C$40.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.91.
Troilus Gold Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Troilus Gold
- What is a support level?
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for Troilus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troilus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.