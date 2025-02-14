Troilus Gold Corp. (CVE:TLG) Senior Officer Christopher Sharpe Buys 53,000 Shares

Troilus Gold Corp. (CVE:TLG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Sharpe bought 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,610.00.

CVE TLG opened at C$0.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.83. Troilus Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.70 and a 52-week high of C$2.25. The company has a market cap of C$40.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.91.

Troilus Gold Corp., a development-stage mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Troilus project covering an area of 4,718.6 ha located to the northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec.

