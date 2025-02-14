C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VST. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VST shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.64.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $2,795,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 343,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,990,029.50. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 207,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $33,413,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 318,287 shares in the company, valued at $51,352,424.58. This represents a 39.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 342,100 shares of company stock valued at $55,087,314. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $165.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.99 and a 1 year high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.11.

Vistra announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

