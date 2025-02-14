The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Northern Financial Advisors Inc

Northern Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 48,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,608,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $361.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $282.09 and a 12 month high of $400.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $353.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.12.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $6,275,198.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,253.60. This trade represents a 35.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total transaction of $971,185.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,349.27. The trade was a 28.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

