Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.230-5.230 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.1 billion.

Shimano Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Shimano stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $13.67. 977,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,757. Shimano has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58.

Get Shimano alerts:

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Shimano had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 9.65%.

About Shimano

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.