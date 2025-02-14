Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Informatica (NYSE:INFAGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17), Zacks reports. Informatica had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Informatica updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:INFA traded down $7.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.48. 4,360,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.50. Informatica has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $39.80.

In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 10,734 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $290,354.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,569,694.90. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,035 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $271,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 138,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,187.62. This represents a 6.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Informatica announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

INFA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Informatica from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Informatica from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Informatica in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Informatica in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Informatica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.92.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

