Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Posts Earnings Results

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Nabtesco Price Performance
NCTKF stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42. Nabtesco has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $19.75.
About Nabtesco
