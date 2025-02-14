Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Posts Earnings Results

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

NCTKF stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42. Nabtesco has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots’ joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, test equipment, door operating units, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

