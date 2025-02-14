Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock opened at $202.76 on Friday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $159.23 and a twelve month high of $222.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.59%.

DOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dover from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.91.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

