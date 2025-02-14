T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 430,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 13,433 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $94,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 128.3% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $254,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,295.24. This represents a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.19, for a total transaction of $247,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,140.99. This represents a 16.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,100 shares of company stock worth $747,378 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.79.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $265.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $266.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

