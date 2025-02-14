BOOK OF MEME (BOME) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $61.60 Million

BOOK OF MEME (BOME) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. BOOK OF MEME has a market capitalization of $158.23 million and $61.60 million worth of BOOK OF MEME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOOK OF MEME has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. One BOOK OF MEME token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOOK OF MEME alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,602.06 or 0.99999129 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96,193.30 or 0.99575994 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BOOK OF MEME Profile

BOOK OF MEME’s total supply is 68,953,199,406 tokens. BOOK OF MEME’s official website is llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/wuwhojdthwp-9tfk8qbuiwrqr-rwsp91tpq656bhhi0. BOOK OF MEME’s official Twitter account is @darkfarms1.

BOOK OF MEME Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BOOK OF MEME (BOME) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BOOK OF MEME has a current supply of 68,953,199,632.920412. The last known price of BOOK OF MEME is 0.00221277 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 245 active market(s) with $55,513,070.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/WuwHojdtHwp-9tFk8qBuiwRQR-RWsP91tPq656bHHi0.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOK OF MEME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOK OF MEME should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOK OF MEME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOOK OF MEME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOK OF MEME and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.