iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,182,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of IJR opened at $117.18 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.14. The company has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

