Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 6,312 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,312 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 863,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,706,000 after purchasing an additional 374,314 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,166,000 after purchasing an additional 41,323 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV opened at $77.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.34 and a 200 day moving average of $77.76. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.72 and a 52-week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2474 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.