Top Value Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 11th

Invesco QQQ, Intel, and ProShares UltraPro QQQ are the three Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are equities that are considered to be undervalued or trading below their intrinsic value based on financial metrics such as price-to-earnings ratio, price-to-book ratio, or dividend yield. Investors typically seek out value stocks with the expectation that their market price will eventually reflect their true worth, offering the potential for capital appreciation. These stocks often represent established companies with stable earnings and strong fundamentals, which may have temporarily fallen out of favor with the market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $528.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,721,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,411,516. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $539.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $521.54 and a 200 day moving average of $496.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Intel (INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.98. The stock had a trading volume of 122,421,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,930,320. The company has a market capitalization of $90.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.08. Intel has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Shares of TQQQ stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,149,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,820,824. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $93.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TQQQ

See Also