Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.400-1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. Newmark Group also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.40-1.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,271. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.11. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $888.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

