Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc.

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,806,000 after buying an additional 75,949 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 452,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares during the period. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000.

Shares of VCSH opened at $78.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.50. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $79.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2813 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

