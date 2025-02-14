Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Acquires 17,860 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,860 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Attessa Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,003,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,240,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,753,000 after acquiring an additional 826,048 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,367,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,703,000 after purchasing an additional 910,758 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX opened at $24.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $24.23.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

