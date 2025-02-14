Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.360-3.360 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.6 billion-$15.6 billion.
Otsuka Stock Up 3.3 %
OTCMKTS OTSKY traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,546. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.02. Otsuka has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $32.41.
Otsuka Company Profile
