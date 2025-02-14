Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.360-3.360 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.6 billion-$15.6 billion.

Otsuka Stock Up 3.3 %

OTCMKTS OTSKY traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,546. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.02. Otsuka has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $32.41.

Get Otsuka alerts:

Otsuka Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, and diagnostics, as well as intravenous solutions and medical devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.