Viasat (VSAT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT) in the last few weeks:
- 2/10/2025 – Viasat had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/7/2025 – Viasat had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
- 2/4/2025 – Viasat had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2025 – Viasat is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/21/2025 – Viasat had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.
Viasat Stock Performance
Shares of VSAT stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $26.70.
Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.70). Viasat had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Viasat by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,773,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,216,000 after purchasing an additional 194,006 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,044,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,912,000 after acquiring an additional 700,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Viasat by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,083,000 after acquiring an additional 276,376 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Viasat by 28.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,419,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,766,000 after acquiring an additional 969,942 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viasat by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,508,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,950,000 after acquiring an additional 122,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
