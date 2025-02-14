Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 5,260 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $46,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RRX. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Regal Rexnord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $191.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Shares of RRX opened at $136.52 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $130.94 and a one year high of $185.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.56 and a 200 day moving average of $162.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.22). Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

