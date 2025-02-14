MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Has $104,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR – Free Report) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLR opened at $51.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.74. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $50.82 and a one year high of $52.40.

About T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF

The T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (TFLR) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on high yield fixed income. TFLR is actively managed to invest in a broad portfolio of USD-denominated floating-rate loans TFLR was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by T.

