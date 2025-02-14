DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01, Zacks reports. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. DTE Energy updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.090-7.230 EPS.
Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $127.90 on Friday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $103.06 and a fifty-two week high of $131.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.08%.
DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.
