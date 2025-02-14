DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01, Zacks reports. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. DTE Energy updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.090-7.230 EPS.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $127.90 on Friday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $103.06 and a fifty-two week high of $131.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

