White Pine Capital LLC Acquires 42,512 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,512 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Codexis were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDXS. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Codexis by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 278,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,103,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 209,207 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 62.5% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 800,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 307,762 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Codexis by 2.8% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Codexis by 83.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 99,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 45,337 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDXS shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

CDXS opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $333.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.12. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $6.08.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

