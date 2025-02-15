1,204 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Acquired by PUREfi Wealth LLC

PUREfi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AON by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,844,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,977,000 after acquiring an additional 32,417 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AON by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,690,000 after buying an additional 38,447 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in AON by 41.6% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,010,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,623,000 after buying an additional 883,761 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AON by 15.6% in the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,398,000 after buying an additional 177,956 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,528,000 after buying an additional 11,922 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON stock opened at $387.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.89. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $395.33. The company has a market capitalization of $83.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AON. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.21.

In other news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $494,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,291.36. This represents a 13.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total value of $256,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,121.44. The trade was a 26.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

