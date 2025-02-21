First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,483,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 430% from the previous session’s volume of 468,472 shares.The stock last traded at $23.24 and had previously closed at $23.67.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.174 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTHI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 35,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.