First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,483,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 430% from the previous session’s volume of 468,472 shares.The stock last traded at $23.24 and had previously closed at $23.67.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Down 1.8 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.174 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
