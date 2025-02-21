iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2025

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RINGGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 598,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 266% from the previous session’s volume of 163,615 shares.The stock last traded at $34.09 and had previously closed at $35.30.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RING. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 76,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 42,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.