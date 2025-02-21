iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 598,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 266% from the previous session’s volume of 163,615 shares.The stock last traded at $34.09 and had previously closed at $35.30.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 3.7 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.75.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- What is a support level?
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.