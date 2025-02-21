iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 598,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 266% from the previous session’s volume of 163,615 shares.The stock last traded at $34.09 and had previously closed at $35.30.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RING. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 76,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 42,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

