Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Shares Up 12.5% – Should You Buy?

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT) shares traded up 12.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09. 115,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 80,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Company Profile

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

Further Reading

