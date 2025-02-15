Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Stock Price Up 31.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) were up 31.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 398,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 337% from the average daily volume of 91,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24.

About Argentina Lithium & Energy

(Get Free Report)

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.