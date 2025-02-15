IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Price Down 5.7% – Here’s Why

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.60 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.64 ($0.18). 2,734,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 3,388,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.52 ($0.20).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.25) price objective on shares of IQE in a report on Thursday.

IQE Stock Up 0.8 %

About IQE

The firm has a market cap of £146.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.

