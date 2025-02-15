CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEROW) Short Interest Down 49.8% in January

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 49.8% from the January 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CEROW stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 217,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,010. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. CERo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.25.

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead development candidate is CER-1236, an autologous T cell therapy candidate for the treatment of hematologic malignancies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

