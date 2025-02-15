ABC Arbitrage SA Makes New Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 151,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,605,000. Unilever accounts for about 1.2% of ABC Arbitrage SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Unilever by 7.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

UL opened at $54.89 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.35.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4674 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

UL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UL

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.