United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Price Down 5.3% – Here’s Why

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $101.84 and last traded at $98.66. 1,255,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 6,133,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

United Airlines Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.35.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $5,707,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,049,536.88. This represents a 48.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in United Airlines by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in United Airlines by 10.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

