Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter.
Terumo Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TRUMY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,317. Terumo has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $21.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 0.64.
About Terumo
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Terumo
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.