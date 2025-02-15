Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter.

Terumo Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TRUMY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,317. Terumo has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $21.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Terumo alerts:

About Terumo

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.