Eagle Point Income Declares $0.20 Monthly Distributions and Provides Net Asset Value Update

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) recently disclosed its unaudited management estimate of the net asset value range per share of its common stock as of January 31, 2025. The range fell between $14.96 and $15.06.

Get alerts:

Furthermore, the company announced the declaration of three distinct monthly regular distributions amounting to $0.20 per share on its common stock. These distributions are set to be paid on April 30, 2025, May 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025, respectively. Stockholders of record on April 10, 2025, May 12, 2025, and June 10, 2025, will be eligible to receive the payments.

This news comes as Eagle Point Income maintains its commitment to providing regular returns to its shareholders. The company’s Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Kenneth P. Onorio, signed off on the report in alignment with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 requirements.

Investors and stakeholders will be keeping a keen eye on Eagle Point Income’s performance following these recent financial disclosures.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Eagle Point Income’s 8K filing here.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

See Also