Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Unloaded Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Churchill Downs stock on January 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JOINT OWNERSHIP LPL ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 1/29/2025.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.11. 532,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,632. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $111.10 and a one year high of $150.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.409 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (down from $166.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

