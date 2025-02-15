US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.54%. US Foods updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.690-3.880 EPS.

US Foods Price Performance

US Foods stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.25. 3,795,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,029. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. US Foods has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

